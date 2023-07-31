Instagram

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 54th birthday last week and she is giving fans a glimpse inside her celebrations.

The singer/actress revealed in her On the JLo newsletter that husband Ben Affleck threw a party for her.

“Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends,” Lopez wrote in the newsletter released Monday.

She went on to write that both her and Ben’s children took part in the celebrations.

“All the kids were there; it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!”

The “On My Way” singer shared videos from the day, including one of her dancing on a table while family and friends clapped and cheered her on.

JenniferLopez/Instagram

“I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I’m extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with,” her post continued.

Jennifer concluded her post by saying she “always liked” having her birthday in July due to the “warm and balmy” weather and relaxed mood. Several photos of the party were also included, with two featuring her and Ben.