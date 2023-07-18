Getty Images

It’s been one year since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” in a Las Vegas wedding chapel with their kids as witnesses.

To mark the July 16 anniversary, J.Lo released a new song, appropriately titled, “Midnight Trip to Vegas.” The lyrics, which the singer and actress shared in her On The JLo newsletter, begin with, “I always dreamed that I’d find somebody like you,” then go into how she and Ben were “drowning” in the chaos of wedding planning.

“In orchid arrangements, dresses, and pastries… room reservations… paps, helicopters.”

The song goes on to reveal how Affleck “whispered” in Lopez’s ear, “Let’s get out of here. We can disappear tonight.”

The chorus delves straight into the details of the Sin City ceremony that took place at A Little White Wedding Chapel on the Vegas Strip.

“What about a midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac / And us in the bathroom changing… / Both our hearts are racin’ / I’ll pick you up late / We don’t have to wait / Yeah, let’s do something crazy.”

They may have done “something crazy” but the couple is still going strong a year later!

A source tells Us Weekly, the movie stars’ families “have blended so seamlessly,” adding, “They love spending time with the kids as one big family.”

Both parties have children from their previous marriages. Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, while Lopez has twins Elle and Max, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Us Weekly also reports that Garner and Lopez are getting along and “have become friendly.”

The couple were first engaged in 2002 before calling it off in 2004. They became romantically involved again in 2021 after the “Jenny from the Block” singer broke up with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.