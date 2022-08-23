Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” for the second time in Georgia over the weekend, and now her wedding looks have been revealed.

Lopez posted the photos in her On the JLo newsletter, which hairdresser Chris Appleton also posted on his Instagram. Check them out here!

Vogue also shared a photo of J.Lo on Instagram, writing, “The bride wore @RalphLauren Couture. Ralph Lauren has always been a go-to designer for the ‘Marry Me’ actor. The wedding gown she wore during the ceremony was the first of three Ralph Lauren dresses that comprised her lineup of looks for the evening.”

The caption continued, “The groom complemented his bride’s look in a classic Ralph Lauren Couture white tuxedo jacket, black trousers, and a black bow tie. All five of their children were also in white Ralph Lauren Couture.”

Ralph Lauren shared Jennifer's wedding looks in a special video showing off the detailing that went into her three custom gowns.

A story on the Vogue website went on to describe the bride’s two other looks for her big day, revealing, “Jennifer later wore two additional dresses by Ralph Lauren, one featuring cascading strings of pearls, and the other with a mermaid silhouette and Swarovski crystal-embellished keyhole neckline.”

Sharing additional details about Ben and Jennifer’s nuptials, Vogue reports celebrity life coach Jay Shetty officiated the 45-minute ceremony, which took place in a back garden overlooking the North Newport River. The couple said “I do” under the white metal framework of a church covered in delphiniums and walked down an aisle of arches decorated in the same flower designed by Jenevieve Peralta Floral Design and Tulips & Twigs.

Afterward the guests, who also wore white, were treated to a cocktail reception at the house and dinner in the barn by Chef Bruce Moffett and Cru Catering. Followed by, dessert by Minette Rushing Custom Cakes and a dance party courtesy of DJ Dubz. The night reportedly included a fireworks display too!

Earlier in the day, Lopez gave fans a glimpse of her bridal look on Instagram, teasing, “First peek at my wedding looks at OnTheJLo.com.”

The photo of J.Lo in a veil revealed her full lashes and the hint of a smoky eye, as well as a feathered neckline of her Ralph Lauren dress.