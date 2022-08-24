Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spotted on Italian Honeymoon

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are honeymooning again, this time in Italy!

The couple just celebrated their nuptials with a big wedding in Georgia, and now the lovebirds are enjoying time together on Lake Como.

The newlyweds were spotted having dinner at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo. A DailyMail.com video depicts a lively conversation as Ben gets animated, speaking rapidly and moving his hands. Photos also show he pulled up a phone revealing what appears to be wedding pics on the screen.

Lopez, 53, looked stunning in a white dress with her hair pulled back in a casual updo, while Ben, 50, wore slacks and a blue shirt.

The Afflecks reportedly left around 10:30 p.m. and were filmed as they walked out of the restaurant together.

Photographers also snapped the couple on a speedboat. They appeared to be alone on the boat, aside from the captain and co-captain. See the Page Six pics.

The sightings come after Jennifer’s wedding looks were unveiled in her On the JLo newsletter. Ralph Lauren and Vogue.com also shared details about the dresses and wedding.

Vogue’s Instagram account posted an image and the message, “The bride wore @RalphLauren Couture. Ralph Lauren has always been a go-to designer for the ‘Marry Me’ actor. The wedding gown she wore during the ceremony was the first of three Ralph Lauren dresses that comprised her lineup of looks for the evening.”

The caption continued, “The groom complemented his bride’s look in a classic Ralph Lauren Couture white tuxedo jacket, black trousers, and a black bow tie. All five of their children were also in white Ralph Lauren Couture.”

A story on the Vogue website described the bride’s two other looks for her big day, revealing, “Jennifer later wore two additional dresses by Ralph Lauren, one featuring cascading strings of pearls, and the other with a mermaid silhouette and Swarovski crystal-embellished keyhole neckline.”

Sharing additional details about Ben and Jennifer’s nuptials, Vogue reports celebrity life coach Jay Shetty officiated the 45-minute ceremony, which took place in a back garden overlooking the North Newport River. The couple said “I do” under the white metal framework of a church covered in delphiniums and walked down an aisle of arches decorated in the same flower designed by Jenevieve Peralta Floral Design and Tulips & Twigs.

Afterward the guests, who also wore white, were treated to a cocktail reception at the house and dinner in the barn by Chef Bruce Moffett and Cru Catering. Followed by, dessert by Minette Rushing Custom Cakes and a dance party courtesy of DJ Dubz. The night reportedly included a fireworks display too!