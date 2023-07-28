Tim McGraw Talks New Tour & If Faith Hill Will Join Him (Exclusive)

Tim McGraw is dishing on his new music and tour!

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis met up with Tim at L.A.'s famed Whiskey nightclub before hitting the road on his new 30+ city Standing Room Only tour. The tour is named after his 17th album dropping August 25 with new songs like "Hey Whiskey."

Sharing what’s in store for the tour, he revealed, “This time I think we’re really blowing it all out… we haven’t played arenas in a long time for a tour.”

Will his wife Faith Hill make an appearance?

Tim said, “Maybe, I can talk her into coming out once or twice. You never know but I'll try… she just has a really great time coming out to the show and hanging on the side and watching, dancing.”

What about McGraw’s tour workouts? Alecia had to ask if he will be putting in the work this time around.

McGraw said, “For me its therapy. That’s part of it.”

Davis teased him over bringing semi-trucks to his workouts in the past, and he replied, “I know, my band hates me for it sometimes.”

He added, “They start dropping off like flies a couple of hours into it. But they stick with me pretty good. And we all agreed on the days where its too hectic or too busy, we don’t feel like we have as good a show. So, it’s just part of our whole routine now.”

Now, one of Tim’s three daughters, Gracie, is following in his and Faith’s musical footsteps.

“She’s incredible,” the singer said of the 26-year-old. “All the girls are great singers… I joke, I say I’m the worst singer in the family out of everybody because they're awesome. So darn good.”

As for what Gracie has learned from her famous parents, McGraw shared, “To know that it is work and it’s not all play… Outside of music, just to be nice.”

Tim revealed he would like the whole family to do a project together, “I would love for all five of us to do something together down the road.”

McGraw also opened up about working with the late Tony Bennett on Bennett’s 2006 album, “Duets: An American Classic.”

The two singers teamed up for “Cold, Cold Heart,” and Tim recalled, “It was scary… I had no idea that we were singing together… I thought I was going to go in on my own and sing my part… I looked like a bum… and he looked like a million bucks… we started singing it… we went through one time and I nailed it, went through the harmony… was one of the highlights of my career.”

Tim’s wife Faith Hill got to sing with Bennett too. McGraw revealed, “He called her the female Frank Sinatra, she’s pretty proud of that.”