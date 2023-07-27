Mick Jagger Celebrates 80th Birthday with Star-Studded Party

Getty Images

Happy birthday, Sir Mick Jagger!

The Rolling Stones frontman celebrated his 80th birthday with a star-packed party Wednesday night.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Lenny Kravitz, Stella McCartney, Angelica Huston, and Baz Luhrmann were just some of the A-listers who raised a glass to the legendary rocker across the pond.

Held at the Embargo Republica in Chelsea, party celebrations went into the early hours of the morning, with Jagger rolling out of the popular nightclub at 3 a.m.

The musician was also joined by his fiancée Melanie Hamrick, daughter Georgia May Jagger, and even ex Jerry Hall, whom he was with for 23 years. Mick’s Rolling Stones bandmate Ronnie Wood also attended.