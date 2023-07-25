Getty Images

Cara Delevingne is opening up about her journey to sobriety.

“It hasn’t [been easy], but there have never been moments when I’m like, ‘This isn’t worth it,’ the 30-year-old supermodel told Elle UK in her cover interview for the September issue.

“It’s been worth every second. I just don’t know what it would take for me to give it up. I am stable. I’m calmer.”

Cara also revealed what it was like to open up about her struggles with alcohol this year.

“For a long time, I felt like I was hiding a lot from people who looked up to me. I finally feel as though I can be free and myself, fully.”

In June, Delevingne posted about attending Glastonbury — a popular English music festival — sober for the first time in 15 years.

“I have been going to Glastonbury since I was 15 but this year was my first sober one and it was by far my favorite,” Cara wrote on Instagram next to a collection of videos from the event. “Filled with tears, full belly laughs, long-awaited reunions and so much love. Till next time…❤️.”

Delevingne checked herself into rehab last fall. In an April cover story interview with “Vogue,” the British actress admitted it took seeing “heartbreaking” paparazzi photos of herself taken in July 2022 to give her the “reality check” she needed about herself.

“I hadn’t slept. I was not okay. It’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point, it was like, ‘Okay, I don’t look well,’” she told the outlet. “Sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for.”

The “Only Murders in the Building” alum explained how entering a 12-step treatment program ended up being “the best thing” for her.

“Before, I was always into the quick fix of healing, going to a weeklong retreat or to a course for trauma, say, and that helped for a minute, but it didn’t ever really get to the nitty-gritty, the deeper stuff. This time I realized that 12-step treatment was the best thing, and it was about not being ashamed of that,” she told Vogue.