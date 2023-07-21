America Ferrera Jokes About ‘Grandma’ PJs at Sexy ‘Barbie’ Sleepover (Exclusive)

Warner Bros.

America Ferrera is starring in the highly anticipated summer movie “Barbie,” and “Extra’s” Melvin Robert sat down with her before the SAG-AFTRA strike to talk about what drew her to the Greta Gerwig project.

“I was super intrigued when I knew that Greta and Margot [Robbie] were at the helm of this because I admire them. They’re so smart, they’re so talented, and I just knew that there’d be a perspective and that there would be dimensions,” Ferrera said.

“When I read the script, I was just blown away with how fun it was, how funny. The fact that I was laughing and then crying and then laughing and crying and when I put it down, I just thought, like, ‘Whoa, that was a ride!’ You’re like, ‘How’s this gonna translate?’ So, there was a lot of just trust for Greta’s vision.”

That vision ended up creating a “wacky, fun, funny, beautiful, brilliant, artistic” film, America said. “I think it’s surprising. I think it’s unexpected. I’m not quite sure how to put words to the way it makes me feel.”

The actress went on to say how “Barbie” has a deeper message in it and is more than what the trailer might portray it be.

“I think that’s great to be surprised as a moviegoer. It’s nice to keep some things to experience in the moment versus give it all away in the trailer.”

The “Superstore” alum also recalled a “Barbie” cast sleepover where she missed the memo about sexy attire and showed up in “grandma” PJs!

“Nobody gave me the memo. I thought it was gonna be, like, really girly. I was thinking like circa fifth grade sleepover. I was like, we’re gonna get cozy and comfy, we’re gonna play games, maybe we’ll like cry and talk about cute boys and cute girls. But no, I showed up in my pajamas and everyone else was at a sexy sleepover.”

And for the viewers planning to show up to watch “Barbie,” America said she hopes they walk out of the theater “with like a deep desire to express joyfully because I think that’s what this film has been doing since people heard about it — giving people permission to be excited, to be joyful, and be unapologetic about that.”

She added, “To know that doesn’t contradict everything else about us. We can be serious and professional, and moms and dads, and we can have fun and be imaginative and give each other more permission to be more things. I hope this movie just brings people more empowerment to express and be joyful.”