Eric Charbonneau

It is the summer of Barbie and Margot Robbie!

“Extra’s” Kaliegh Garris caught up with Margot as she made another fashionable splash on the pink carpet at the big L.A. premiere.

Margot was turning heads in a sparkly strapless dress with a ruffle on the bottom featuring a single red rose. She accessorized with a diamond necklace and earrings and black opera gloves.

Dishing on her look for the night, the actress explained, “Schiaparelli made this, referencing the Solo in the Spotlight Barbie.”

Revealing she cannot pick one favorite song or look form the movie, Margot said, “I don’t know what my favorite song is on the soundtrack because they're all incredible. I don’t know my favorite look because they are all so fun, and same thing with costumes in the movie — there are so many, I love them all.”

She can, however, explain the shot of Barbie's permanently high-heeled feet that is now going viral from the film where she steps out of her high heels to reveal that Barbie’s feet stay arched, just like the toy.

Kaliegh asked, “What made it so important to you to have it be your own feet and ankles in this shot?”

Margot said, “I like doing my own insert shots. I don’t know why I feel weird with someone else does it.”

Director Greta Gerwig said Margot had the perfect feet for it, so could there be foot modeling in the actress’s future? She joked. “See how this whole acting thing works out. If not, maybe it’s my backup.”