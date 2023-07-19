Getty Images

Greta Gerwig is a mom again!

The actress and “Barbie” director privately welcomed another baby boy with Noah Baumbach earlier this year.

Gerwig opened up about her little one during an interview with Elle U.K.

"He's a little Schmoo," she gushed, showing the journalist photos of her son. "I don't know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that's very much his energy. He's a wise little baby."

She went on, "The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I'm still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I'm slightly in a twilight state."

Rolling Stone previously reported on July 3 that Greta had a “3-month-old baby at home.”

Gerwig, 39, and Baumbach, 53, are already the parents of Harold, 4, and Noah also has 13-year-old Rohmer with ex-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Greta announced her second pregnancy in December on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

She confirmed at the time, “I am with child.”

Gerwig noted that she debuted her baby bump at an event to promote her husband’s film “White Noise,” in which she stars, last month… but “nobody cared.”

She said, “I wore something, and I thought everyone would be so interested that I was having another child, and nobody cared. It didn’t get reported on.”