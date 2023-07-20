‘Saw X' Hits Theaters This Fall, Tobin Bell Returns

LIONSGATE

John Kramer is back, and so is his saw!

Lionsgate announced Thursday that “Saw X” will hit theaters in the fall, with Tobin Bell making his return as the infamous serial killer.

In what is described as the “most disturbing installment of the ‘Saw’ franchise yet,” the film will delve into the untold story of Jigsaw’s most personal game. “Saw X” is set between the events of “Saw I & II,” and will see “a sick and desperate John” venture to Mexico for an experimental medical procedure in hopes of curing his cancer.

Upon his arrival, he discovers the operation is a scam to defraud the vulnerable. The new purpose arms Kramer to return to “his work,” flipping the tables on the con artists in “his signature visceral way, through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.”