Warner Bros. Celebrates 100 Years with Four Specials Telling the Iconic Studio’s Story

Warner Bros.

Happy Birthday, Warner Bros.!

The historic film and television studio will celebrate 100 years with four Max Original documentary specials telling the story of its humble beginnings through its journey to becoming a global entertainment powerhouse.

Narrated by Morgan Freeman and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks, “100 Years of Warner Bros.” will trace the studio’s origins from its founding in the 1920s by four brothers from an immigrant family to decades of creative risks and impactful storytelling, to the mergers of the 2000s that transformed the company into the international success it is today.

The four documentaries will feature insights and first-person stories from renowned actors, executives, and legendary filmmakers, including: Kim Basinger, Candice Bergen, Orlando Bloom, Quinta Brunson, LeVar Burton, Tim Burton, Lynda Carter, George Clooney, Chris Columbus, Kevin Costner, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Clint Eastwood, William Friedkin, Gal Gadot, Andy Garcia, Ron Howard, Ke Huy Quan, Patty Jenkins, Harvey Keitel, Chuck Lorre, Christopher Nolan, Edward James Olmos, Daniel Radcliffe, Keanu Reeves, Martin Scorsese, Oliver Stone, and Oprah Winfrey — among many others!

Warner Brothers

Exploring the impact of Warner Bros. on art, culture, and commerce, “100 Years of Warner Bros.” includes clips from the studio’s iconic films and hit TV series, all while offering a fascinating behind-the-scenes look into the indelible stories that have spoken to audiences around the world for generations.