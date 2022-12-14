Warner Bros. Marks 100th Anniversary with Year-Long Celebration

Warner Bros. is turning 100 and there are big plans in store to celebrate.

Fans can expect special programming, consumer products, and more as Warner Bros. Discovery launches a year-long campaign called Celebrating Every Story to mark the centennial milestone. Check out the commemorative reel just released today!

David Zaslav, Chief Executive Officer, Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement, “The name Warner Bros. is synonymous with entertainment, and we are honored to be celebrating this iconic studio’s centennial and the rich heritage that stretches back to the four brothers who founded it in 1923. Over the past 100 years, Warner Bros. has created some of the most recognizable and beloved films, TV shows and characters ever made, and has been the place for impactful storytelling that both defines and reflects our culture. We are excited about our company’s bright and dynamic future and, as we embark on its second century, to continue to tell the kind of great stories that entertain, inform and inspire audiences around the world.”

The official anniversary is April 4, 2023, and over the next 12 months, fans can look forward to a three-part documentary on the history of Warner Bros. coming to HBO Max, programming marathons across the network’s domestic and international channels, archival interviews airing right here on “Extra” from our 29 seasons of entertainment coverage, and much more.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will release celebratory film and TV bundles on digital, Blu-ray and DVD and lots more for film and TV fans. Meanwhile, HBO Max will launch a dedicated programming page with curated collections from WB’s TV and film libraries.

Not to mention the collectibles and experiences! Fans will have access to apparel, toys, and more, as well as unique events like the Candlelight Concert Series across 100 cities, the TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour, and other fun events.