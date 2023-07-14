Getty Images

Ty Pennington is recovering after a health scare that had him rushed to the hospital.

Ty, who was last seen attending the “Barbie” premiere in Los Angeles Sunday, revealed he had quite the week after having to be intubated at a Denver-area hospital.

“From the red carpet, to the ICU… this last week has been interesting!” the designer and host started out his post, which included photos of him lying in a hospital bed.

“Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie , monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckinridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe 😰Turns out, that sore throat I’ve had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway. Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver. Wednesday I had surgery and yesterday afternoon I was released from the ICU.”

Pennington told his fans that he is “okay now” and “still recovering.”

