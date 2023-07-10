Eric Charbonneau

Ryan Gosling brought the Ken-ergy to the L.A. premiere of “Barbie,” where he gushed over his wife Eva Mendes to “Extra’s” Kaliegh Garris.

He said of Eva, “She has basically become my acting coach. All of this is inspired by her and my kids. They were just really with me all the time on this. We moved to London together, there were certain scenes I needed their help with. Specifically, my kids came to set one day in particular and were cheering me on.”

How did his daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, react to Gosling playing Ken?

“I think they were very confused why I wanted to play Ken,” he said. “They don’t want to play with Ken, why would I want to play with Ken? But I said, ‘That’s why.’ They were like, ‘Okay…’ So they're being supportive, but a little Ken-fused.”

Gosling is here to tell all the guys out there that this movie is good for them, too!

“There is so much in this for the Kens. So many guys come up to me and whisper they want to see the Barbie movie. I don’t know why we are whispering. It is okay, it’s okay to want to see it — it’s great.”

He went on, “Barbie's been a cultural icon for my whole life. Now, it’s time to show up and pay our respects to the queen.”

Kaliegh asked him about his blond locks for the film. Ryan smiled, saying, “I don’t remember much of the process, honestly. Playing Ken was like drinking too much tequila… fun at the time, but came with a huge hangover.”