YouTube Influencer Grace Helbig Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

YouTube star Grace Helbig revealed she was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I have breast cancer,” said the 37-year-old in a video posted to her popular YouTube channel.

“It’s very shocking. It’s very surreal. It doesn’t sound real, but it’s real,” said Grace, adding that she found “about a month ago.”

Grace shared that she has “triple positive breast cancer,” and that she has been given an optimistic prognosis.

“From every doctor or medical professional or person that has any knowledge about cancer, they have said it is super treatable, it is highly beatable,” she explained. “We are going for cure, not remission here, which is exciting, encouraging, helpful, good.”

She went on to say that at this point doctors think it’s Stage 2A, though they “are not entirely sure.”

The treatment plan will include “six rounds of chemotherapy followed by a surgery followed by hormonal therapy.”

Helbig said that having “a very clear treatment plan” has been “helpful” for her.

She showed the port placement in her arm for the upcoming chemo rounds.

The podcast host said that she received news of her diagnosis after questioning a lump she felt on her left breast during a regular gynecological visit. She explained that she initially didn’t think it was anything serious, while her doctor was instantly concerned.

“I really had to talk myself into bringing it up to her in the appointment. I thought I was just a stupid little girl who didn’t know how girl bodies worked and it was probably just muscle tissue. Thank God I listened to that little voice inside of me that finally got the courage to bring it up to her.”

After Helbig had a mammogram and ultrasounds, she was immediately sent to get a biopsy. She added she was already feeling something was wrong before the doctor doing the biopsy informed her she had breast cancer.

“This whole thing has been a lot, to say the least,” said Grace. “I have been feeling every feeling all day long. I am so incredibly thankful to have an amazing husband and an incredible family and friends who have been already so helpful.”

Keeping her sense of humor intact, she joked about her recent wedding vows really coming into play now.

“Elliot and I got married last fall and I really cashed in on the in-sickness and in-health part of our vows,” she said.

Grace concluded the video by declaring her intention to fight the cancer with as much strength as possible.