Sarah Ferguson Diagnosed with Early Form of Breast Cancer: ‘Go Get Checked’

Sarah Ferguson is recovering from surgery after she was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer.

The Duchess of York opened up about her diagnosis on her “Tea Talks” podcast, explaining it was her sister who urged her to get a mammogram.

That’s when doctors found a concerning "shadow” that needed to be "immediately sorted.”

She shared, "I've talked to so many sufferers with cancer, that I can glean from them certain tips that can help me through this moment.”

The Duchess added, "I'm taking this as a real gift to me to change my life, to nurture myself — to stop trying to fix everyone else.”

The 63-year-old also said she wanted "every single person that is listening... to go get checked, go get screened.”

Ahead of the podcast, Fergie’s spokesman told Sky News that the Duchess of York was being treated for an early form of the disease.

“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully… The Duchess is receiving the best medical care, and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good."

Her rep added, "She is now recuperating with her family.”