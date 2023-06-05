Instagram

The British royal family just got bigger!

Princess Eugenie has welcomed her second son with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Buckingham Palace announced the happy news for King Charles’ niece Monday.

“Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. Ernest was born on Tuesday, 30th May, and weighed 7 lbs., 1 oz.,” the statement read.

Princess Eugenie shared photos of her newborn on Instagram Monday, while also revealing more about his name.

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” the princess wrote. “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

The first photo showed the baby sleeping in a blue knit hat and wrapped in a white knit blanket. The Princess also posted a picture of her first son, August Philip Hawke, 2, sweetly touching his new brother’s head.

Princess Eugenie / Instagram

Baby Ernest is the 13th in the line of succession to the British throne, following big brother August. He is also the third grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Princess Eugenie first revealed she was expecting her second child on her Instagram with a photo of August kissing her belly, his arms wrapped around her legs.