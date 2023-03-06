Sarah Ferguson on If She’s Invited to King Charles’ Coronation (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson has a sexy new novel out, called “A Most Intriguing Lady.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Sarah about the novel and King Charles’ upcoming coronation.

Will Sarah be attending the historic event? Sarah shared, “The invitations haven’t gone out yet, so I don’t know if I’m going to be there because, you know, who wants me around.”

She joked, “I was thinking that I would open a little tearoom, a portable tearoom at the bottom of the drive.”

If Sarah, 63, does go, it’ll be the first coronation she’s attended, since Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne for 72 years.

Ferguson adopted the Queen’s two surviving corgis after she died. When asked if the dogs barking was because of the Queen’s spiritual presence, she said, “I really like to feel that if it’s the Queen, great, or it’s my mother or Diana or whoever it might be.”

Sarah was inspired to write her novel when she researched her great-great-aunt Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott.

“I sort of like the feeling that I’ve brought her back to life, you see, and that’s in my book,” she explained.

Ferguson’s novel is about a duke’s daughter, Lady Mary Montagu Douglas Scott, who moonlights as an sleuth for high society’s inner circle.



She teased, “During the day… she’s very much a lady, and at night, she might have to go in disguise and do strange things at night. She’s a sleuth.”

Sarah is planning on adapting the novel for the small screen. She said, “We are going to have a TV series of Lady Margaret and Lady Mary.”