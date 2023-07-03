Logan Paul Engaged to GF Nina Agdal

LoganPaul/Instagram

Logan Paul is off the market!

The WWE star proposed to his girlfriend Nina Agdal at Lake Como in Lombardy, Italy, Sunday, according to DailyMail.com.

An eyewitness told the outlet that the couple, who had been enjoying a romantic vacation at the hotel Passalacqua, “fell to their knees and embraced” on the hotel's terrace after Agdal said yes.”

DailyMail.com reports Paul had a photographer disguise himself as a waiter to capture photos of the moment with his camera.

The engagement comes just weeks after the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary.

The YouTube star and the model first went public with their relationship in December 2022 with a coupled-up Instagram photo Paul captioned: ‘Lucky Me.’

Shortly after that, Agdal, who has appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated six times, shared a photo on New Year’s Eve of herself kissing Paul on the cheek.

