Model Nina Agdal, 30, and YouTuber Logan Paul, 27, are putting their love on display.

After he hinted at their romance with an Instagram carousel on December 11, she made it Instagram official on New Year’s Eve.

Nina wrote, “2022, the beginning of me and you,” and included loved-up pics of the pair.

Logan shared the post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Love this Danish delight ❤️.”

He also posted a snap of the couple sharing a New Year’s Eve kiss.

As for Logan’s post back in December, at the time he simply wrote, “Lucky me,” and included some sweet pics of the pair.

Nina was last linked to “What Do you Meme?” founder Ben Kaplan. Before that, she dated Christie Brinkley’s son Jack Brinkley-Cook for four years, and had a brief romance with Leonardo DiCaprio.