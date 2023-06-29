Celebrity News June 29, 2023
Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder Welcome Second Baby
Nikki Reed is a mom of two!
The actress announced on Instagram Thursday that she gave birth to her second child with husband Ian Somerhalder, a boy, “a few weeks ago,” adding that it was “one of the most beautiful days of her life.”
Nikki went on to reveal that it was a home birth.
“Born at home in water and surrounded by so much love, in an instant my heart doubled in size.”
The “Vampire Diaries” alum continued by thanking her “incredible midwife” and the “most wonderful @birthwhisperer and Dr C.”
Nikki also thanked her fans for “honoring” her strict boundaries with social media, and for their well-wishes.
The actress first shared her pregnancy news in January with a photo of her baby bump. “Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift,” Reed wrote at the time.
Ian also took to social media to share the exciting news that Nikki was expecting.
“All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family,” he wrote. “Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!! Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!”