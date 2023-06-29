Instagram

Nikki Reed is a mom of two!

The actress announced on Instagram Thursday that she gave birth to her second child with husband Ian Somerhalder, a boy, “a few weeks ago,” adding that it was “one of the most beautiful days of her life.”

Nikki went on to reveal that it was a home birth.

“Born at home in water and surrounded by so much love, in an instant my heart doubled in size.”

The “Vampire Diaries” alum continued by thanking her “incredible midwife” and the “most wonderful @birthwhisperer and Dr C.”

NikkiReed/Instagram

Nikki also thanked her fans for “honoring” her strict boundaries with social media, and for their well-wishes.

The actress first shared her pregnancy news in January with a photo of her baby bump. “Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift,” Reed wrote at the time.

Ian also took to social media to share the exciting news that Nikki was expecting.