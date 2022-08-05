Ian Somerhalder’s Take on Possible ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Reunion (Exclusive)

Jennifer Johnson

Ian Somerhalder is living the good life with wife Nikki Reed and their 5-year-old daughter Bodhi.

“Extra” caught up with Ian as he got the word out about beach cleanup through the Shiseido Blue Project.

Along with explaining how he is helping the environment, Somerhalder shared his thoughts on the possibility of a “The Vampire Diaries” reunion.

What would the characters played by himself and John Wesley be up to now?

Ian answered, “Paul and I joke about this all the time. We’re old men. Maybe Stefan and Damon walk up with a cane. They’re old and gray.”

Somerhalder also praised the “Vampire Diaries” spin-off “Legacies,” saying, “They did a really kick-ass job with that show, and everyone kept asking me if I would be on the show. I would go direct, that character for me you know, the boys are dead — they’re in the eternal life together.”

Ian loves the genre so much that he then did another vampire show called “V Wars” after “The Vampire Diaries.” Referring to his whiskey brankd, he shared, “Unfortunately, for many different reasons, that show didn’t continue, which allowed me to build Brothers Bond, and that is the gift that I was given by not continuing ‘V Wars.’”

Ian isn’t giving up hope on a “V Wars” reboot, though! He explained, “Now the great thing is, coming out of this, I am very much looking forward to rebooting this show by virtue of the fact that it’s so socially relevant.”

Referencing the COVID-19 pandemic, Ian noted that the show was about “a virus that ripped across the world” and

“divided people.”

Though Somerhalder felt that his “Vampire Diaries” character was “a selfish, masochistic murderer,” he felt that it gave him a “crazy psychological study on character.” He added, “I’m excited to take some of this knowledge I learned from ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and be able to inject it into a character who is the good guy. In ‘V Wars,’ Dr. Swan was this amazing young version of an epidemiologist who held the keys to everything and was basically displaced, so it’s really powerful. I’m looking to just sort of see what we can do, but it’s hopefully going to be in the works.

Ian is all about doing good for the environment, too! Ian noted, “Happy, healthy people build happy, healthy societies.”

Earlier this week, Somerhalder took part in a beach cleanup at the U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, hosting the Shiseido Blue Project in partnership with World Surf League Pure and Wildcoast.

Ian and Nikki’s daughter Bodhi may be young, but she’s already well aware of the natural word around her. He explained, “She has a deep connection and understanding of how nature works within that ocean and why it’s so important to us.”