Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Expecting Baby #2

Getty Images

“The Vampire Diaries” star Ian Somerhalder, 44, and “Twilight” actress Nikki Reed, 34, have another baby on the way!

On Monday, Ian announced that they are expecting their second child.

He wrote on Instagram, “All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!!”

Alongside a photo of Nikki carrying their daughter Bodhi, 4, Ian showed major appreciation to his wife of six years, writing, “Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!! When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There’s nothing more beautiful…”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Somerhalder ended his post, writing, “All I ask is that everyone sends positivity to Nik & I during this time. The social space can be a strange one, but we can also make it a great one.”

Nikki shared the same photo, writing, “2023 celebrating life🖤Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift.”



“As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE,” Reed added. “Some things are too good not to share :).”