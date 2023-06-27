Getty Images

Tragedy has struck NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson’s family.

People reports Johnson’s in-laws, Jack and Terry Janway, were found dead in their Oklahoma home Monday night along with his 11-year-old nephew Dalton Janway.

Terry and Jack Janway were the parents of Johnson’s wife Chandra Janway Johnson.

Muskogee police officer Lynn Hamlin told People magazine that dispatch received a call from a woman believed to have been Johnson’s mother-in-law, Terry, “who stated that there was a disturbance, and someone had a gun and then hung up” the phone.

According to a press release from the Muskogee Police Department, “When officers arrived on scene they saw a subject laying in the hallway inside the front door. Shortly after arriving officers heard another gunshot from further inside the house. Officers conducted a rescue of the subject laying inside the hallway and determined the subject was deceased,” said chief of police Johnny Teehee.

Police then heard another gunshot from inside the house. Teehee continued, “A search of the residence was conducted, and two more subjects were found deceased inside the residence.”

Police confirmed to E! News the deaths are currently being investigated as a murder-suicide with Terry believed to be the prime suspect.

NASCAR released a statement to E! about the incident, saying they were “saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family.”

They added that the “entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”