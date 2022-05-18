Kurt Busch’s Wife Accuses Him of ‘Tortious Act’ as She Files for Divorce

NASCAR driver Kurt Busch and wife Ashley Busch are going their separate ways after five years of marriage.

Based on divorce docs obtained by TMZ, the split doesn’t seem amicable.

Ashley reportedly called the marriage “irretrievably broken,” while alleging Kurt “committed a tortious act.”

While there are no details on the “tortious act,” other information about the marriage has come to light.

E! News reports that Ashley states in the paperwork that Kurt “cut off her access to their joint banking account, credit cards and all other forms of support” and then “demanded she leave the family home by the first week of June, even though he has another home in which he can reside.”

The 43-year-old racer also told the outlet in a statement, "I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage. Divorce is a personal and private matter and I hope our privacy will be respected."

All seemed well back in February when Ashley celebrated their five-year anniversary on Instagram. She shared a photo of the couple and wrote at the time, "Five years ago, we were married on this special island. St. Barts, you have our hearts."

The couple was also featured in the CMT show “Racing Wives,” along with Kurt’s brother Kyle and his wife Samantha.