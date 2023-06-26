Getty Images

Jon Hamm, 52, and Anna Osceola, 35, tied the knot on Saturday!

TMZ reports the nuptials took place at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, an iconic location from the series finale of Hamm’s “Mad Men.”

In the series, which ended in 2015, Hamm’s ad executive character Don Draper visits the retreat, where he is inspired to write the famous 1970s Coca-Cola “Hilltop” a, featuring the song, “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke.”

The couple’s guest list also included “Mad Men” favorite John Slattery, who played Roger Sterling on the show. Other celeb friends in attendance included Tina Fey, Billy Crudup and Paul Rudd.

Anna walked down the aisle in a plunging strapless wedding dress, her hair in loose waves. The bride carried a bouquet of pink peonies.

Jon looked handsome in a black tuxedo.

The couple was first linked in 2017, and the romance was confirmed in 2020 after sightings during the pandemic. Jon and Anna finally made their red-carpet debut in March 2022. They went on to co-star in “Confess, Fletch” in September 2022.

The same month “Fletch” premiered, Jon opened up on “The Howard Stern Show” about his relationship.

He shared, “This is all part of what I'm saying. This is another place in my life that I feel very settled and comfortable. I'm in a relationship right now and it's comfortable.”

Jon noted that the relationship “opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness."

Along with confirming that he was “very much” in love, Hamm added, “It sounds hokey and whatever, but it's real and for one of a better word, it's what I'm working for. What else is there other than that?”