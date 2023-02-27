Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola Engaged (Report)

ABC Television

Jon Hamm, 51, and Anna Osceola, 34, are taking the next step in their relationship!

People magazine reports the couple are engaged after two years of dating.

In September, Hamm opened up about their relationship in an interview with “The Howard Stern Show.”

He shared, “This is all part of what I'm saying. This is another place in my life that I feel very settled and comfortable. I'm in a relationship right now and it's comfortable.”

Jon noted that the relationship “opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness."

Along with confirming that he was “very much” in love, Hamm added, “It sounds hokey and whatever, but it's real and for one of a better word, it's what I'm working for. What else is there other than that?”

Last year, the couple made it red carpet official by attending an Oscars after party.

Jon and Anna first sparked dating rumors in May of 2020.

During the pandemic, they were seen hitting the tennis courts together and sharing an intimate moment together while picking up food.

Before they dated, they shared the screen in the final episode of his hit show “Mad Men.” She played a receptionist at a California retreat Don Draper patronizes.