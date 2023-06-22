Getty Images

Sofía Vergara is opening up her home to celebrate her leap into the beauty industry — and telling “Extra’s” Terri Seymour all about it!

Sofía created a new sunscreen-fueled makeup and skincare line called Toty, telling Terri, “It’s been many years working on this project and I'm super, super excited.”

Dishing on the name, she said, “Nowadays, it's very hard to find a name that is not taken, and then someone said, ‘Why don't you call it Toty?’ Toty is my nickname in Latin America… My brother used to call me Toty because he couldn't pronounce Sofía when he was a little boy.”

Sofía explained it was important for her to create makeup with sunblock because of past bad habits when she was growing up in Colombia. “I used to bake in the sun in Barranquilla,” she admitted.

“Then I moved to Miami,” she went on, “which in the ‘90s, it was all South Beach. It was a culture all about tanning and being gold, so I did a lot of damage to my skin when I was young. Then something clicked in me and I started trying to figure out a way to not tan my face and find a sunblock, but it was impossible.”

Terri asked her, “Did you ever imagine that this little girl from Colombia would go on to be this global business mogul?”

The actress replied, “I don't think I ever sat down to think about it. I was a single mother. I wanted to create a life for me and my son where I didn't have to depend on anyone.”

She went on, “I thought I was going to stay in Barranquilla, have kids like all my friends. I never thought I was going to have all the experiences that I've had. I've had to work really, really hard. Not everything is fun and games. Like everyone else's life. I've had a lot of things that haven't gone right for me in my career and my personal life, but I can't complain.”

So what is next for the star? She said, “I don't know. Maybe I should do a CD?”

Terri told her, “Yes, I've heard you sing. Absolutely!”

What we're hearing now is that there is big early buzz for her transformation into drug queenpin Griselda Blanco in the upcoming Netflix miniseries “Griselda,” due out this fall.

“I’ve never really done anything like that,” the “Modern Family” alum said. “I had never really acted in Spanish. It was my first time doing a real drama, becoming another person.”

She’s also a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” a welcome break from the intense miniseries.

Vergara called it “the best job in the world,” adding, “You know how much fun we have. I can't wait to be back in September with the whole gang.”