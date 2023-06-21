Getty Images

Give Bryan Cranston the Emmy, because he just delivered an incredible reenactment of Ariana Madix’s emotional monologue from part three of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.

On “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday, Cranston played a game of “Clubhouse Playhouse,” which led to a challenge to give a dramatic reading of Madix’s words to Tom Sandoval regarding his affair with Raquel Leviss, her former best friend.

"Is it alright if I don't know what I'm doing?" Cranston said before beginning his performance, adding he had never seen the show.

“I’ve been with you for nine years, when you were literally f**king, like, wearing combat boots and skinny jeans. And didn’t have a dime to your name,” the “Breaking Bad” alum said as the lights dimmed around him to set the mood for the intense scene.

“Oh, now you’ve got a little bit of money. Little bar, little band. And this girl is going to act enamored with you? ‘Cause that’s what you want. You want someone to just gas you up. You’re worth nothing.”

The seven-time Emmy winner went full Method as he delivered his words with emphasis and body language to match what was coming out his month.

He concluded with Ariana’s powerful confession, “I regret ever loving you,” before covering his face with his hands.

“End scene,” host Andy Cohen said as he and his audience erupted into major applause.

This isn’t the first time award-winning actors have recreated some of Bravo’s biggest moments.

Just last week, Jon Hamm and John Slattery left the audience in stitches after acting out an intense “Pump Rules” Season 10 reunion scene involving Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy.