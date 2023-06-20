Getty

Kristin Davis is excited for Season 2 of “And Just Like That…” and she hopes the fans will be too!

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman caught up with the actress about the highly anticipated new season, which includes a much-hyped cameo by Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

Kristin spoke about not wanting “to waste energy” on any of the rumored drama surrounding the appearance.

“I just feel like the world is a complicated place and we do not need to get into any more drama,” Kristin said.

“We also really thought that it would be nice for the fans. I know the fans miss Samantha and she’s a great character. And I feel like it rang true to life, like you have these really intense friendships and then maybe somebody moves or gets into a relationship or whatever different thing happens. And you don’t see them all the time but that doesn’t mean that you’re not friends. And that doesn’t mean that you might not hear from them,” she explained, adding that Samantha’s return felt right for this time in the show’s story.

“We just know with the 25th anniversary, we want to make the fans happy. And I hope that they’re happy,” she said while also hinting at some surprises in store. “We’re trying to keep whatever secrets we can keep.”

Kristen also dished on another big character return that was revealed via Instagram photos of filming: Aidan Shaw, played John Corbett.

“It was so much fun! He’s such a joy and he was so happy to be back and that just brings so much to it. We’ve known John a long time now, so he brought fresh air when we needed it, and was just full of joy,” Kristen told Freddy. “There’s never a dull moment with John Corbett.”

Kristin says she can’t believe it’s been 25 years since “Sex and the City” first premiered: “It’s crazy to think about.”

When asked what she wishes she knew when the series began, Kristin told “Extra” that it’s about not taking criticism personally.

“I think that I wish that that I had known that everyone’s gonna criticize you all the time and that you shouldn’t listen to it.”

While “Sex and the City,” which took home seven Emmys, was a groundbreaking series for women, the reboot is also breaking ground in a new way with its focus on the lives of women over 50.

“That’s what we want to be,” said Kristin on the show portraying aging in a positive, empowering way.

The 58-year-old also noted how society’s views on aging don’t always make it easy to tell these types of stories.

“It’s also hard because you know we’re trying to be real and authentic with the characters and where they’re at, but at the same time there’s so many different opinions, so many different thoughts, and so many different ideas about how to go about it,” said Kristin.

“And there’s also a lot of judgment. And I feel like some of the judgment we put upon ourselves, and it doesn’t help anything.”

As for her character Charlotte this season, Kristin says viewers will see her going through some things that she believes other mothers will be able to identify with.

“Charlotte is still being her best mom self to her two children, who present all kinds of interesting challenges, and her best wife self to Harry. And things are going well, but I would say that under the surface, she has some unfinished parts of herself. I think that’s something that I relate to as a mom for sure, and I feel like other women might relate to,” Kristin said.

“You get to a certain point you think, ‘I’m dealing with everyone else’s problems but what about me? Where am I in this mix?’ So… Charlotte really ends up kind dealing with some stuff.”