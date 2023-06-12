Kristin Davis on Kim Cattrall Drama: ‘I Wish I Could Fix It'

Getty Images

Kristin Davis isn’t looking back.

The rumored rift between her “Sex and the City” co-stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica has recently been in the headlines again after it was announced that Kim is set to reprise her role as Samantha Jones with a cameo on the upcoming second season of “And Just Like That…”

In an interview with The Telegraph, Kristin said there was nothing she could do to change the current situation between her former castmates.

“You have to respect people's wishes,” she said. “I'm not gonna waste energy on it. I can't change anybody."

Cattrall did not film her scene with any of the stars from the iconic HBO series, according to Variety, which also reports the appearance will be a phone call between Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha.

Davis, who plays Charlotte York on “SATC” and “AJLT…,” added that she recognizes the viewers’ frustrations in not having all four of the famous characters together in the reboot.

"I do understand fans' feelings — that they're upset… I wish I could fix it, but I can't; it's not in my power."

Kim’s character was referenced during the first season of “And Just Like That…” after Samantha and Carrie exchanged text messages.

Cattrall had been vocal in past interviews that she had said goodbye to playing Samantha. She turned down a script for a third “Sex and the City” film in 2017.

As for whether fans can expect to see more of Cattrall on “And Just Like That…” in the future, her comments about the Max series aren’t promising.

“The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was,” Kim told Variety in an interview last year. “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”