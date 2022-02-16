Sarah Jessica Parker on Why John Corbett Was MIA in ‘And Just Like That…’

Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t holding back when talking about the dramatic first season of “And Just Like That…” During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the host asked SJP about the rumblings that Carrie Bradshaw’s ex, Aidan, was supposed to be joining the reboot.

Turns out, it was just a rumor… started by John Corbett himself! John, who famously played furniture designer Aidan Shaw for numerous seasons on the show, apologized to the actress for the joke he made in the press about the ex’s return.

SJP, however, didn’t mind. In fact, she thought the fib was “delightful and fun.” She said, “It was fun for him to say that… He actually reached out very kindly, because he’s nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke. And then I was like, ‘No, no, no, I mean, it’s a free country,’ first of all, and second of all, I thought it was kind of delightful and fun.”

When asked if Aidan could appear on Season 2 of the HBO Max show, she teased, "I'm not going — yes, all of it's possible.”

Of course, Aidan wasn’t the most notable face missing from “And Just Like That...” Before production started on the show, it was revealed that actress Kim Cattrall would not be rejoining the cast as Samantha Jones.

SJP and Cohen discussed Kim’s absence and how it was handled on the show, with Sarah Jessica giving credit to head writer Michael Patrick King.

Parker explained, “Samantha is not gone. The actress that played the role is no longer playing that role, but people aren’t absent from your life when you don’t want them to be.” Parker continued, “You know, and I thought that in typical Michael Patrick fashion, he threaded it through with grace and dignity and respect and love and affection for the character. I thought it mimicked many friendships that challenge each other and struggle and want to remain connected in a way, because it’s too painful.”

Cohen did not press Parker on the circumstances that led to Cattrall’s departure from the franchise but did pose a question that many wondered after watching the season premiere regarding Mr. Big’s death: Why didn’t Carrie immediately call 911 following Big’s heart attack?

“That’s an understandable — and logical — expectation,” Parker explained. “But I always thing of that particular moment… it’s suspended animation. It’s this moment where everything stops, and whatever collapsing of time that happens does not stop her from taking care of somebody that you would want and expect from your partner, or husband, or wife.”

Later in the interview, Andy asked another burning question: Did she find Che Diaz’s comedy on the show funny or not? The character, played by Sara Ramirez, has been the subject of backlash since the show aired.