‘And Just Like That…’ Cast Speaks Out in Support of Chris Noth’s Accusers

HBO Max

Last week, “And Just Like That…” star Chris Noth was accused of sexual assault by three women.

Now, the three main cast members are breaking their silence, and they’re throwing their support behind his accusers.

In a joint statement, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis said, “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

The actors have working relationships with Noth that stretch back to the original “Sex and the City” series, which launched in 1998.

Bridget Moynahan, who plays the ex-wife of Noth’s “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That…” character Big, declined to comment on the allegations. She told Elle magazine, “I don't know anything about it… It would be inappropriate for me to comment on things I don't have any knowledge of.”

Noth has vehemently denied the allegations. In a statement to THR, he said, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

While Noth claims that the encounters were “consensual” with the first two women, he denied the third woman’s account. His rep told People magazine, “The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction. As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line."