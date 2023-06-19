Celebrity News June 19, 2023
Marc Anthony & Wife Nadia Ferreira Welcome First Baby Together
Father’s Day was extra-special for Marc Anthony this year!
The singer, 54, welcomed his seventh child on Sunday, June 18, his first with wife Nadia Ferreira.
The happy news was announced in a joint Instagram post.
"God's timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day ♥️,” Anthony wrote in both English and Spanish alongside a picture of the newborn in his arms.
Nadia, 24, shared photos on Instagram from her baby shower held on a yacht last month. The Paraguayan model and the “I Need to Know” singer confirmed their relationship in March 2022.
Marc also shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez; is the father of sons Christian Marcus, 22, and Ryan Adrian, 19, with ex Dayanara Torres; and is the father of Ariana, 28, and Chase, 27, with ex Debbie Rosado.