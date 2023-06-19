Marc Anthony & Wife Nadia Ferreira Welcome First Baby Together

Getty Images

Father’s Day was extra-special for Marc Anthony this year!

The singer, 54, welcomed his seventh child on Sunday, June 18, his first with wife Nadia Ferreira.

The happy news was announced in a joint Instagram post.

"God's timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day ♥️,” Anthony wrote in both English and Spanish alongside a picture of the newborn in his arms.

Nadia, 24, shared photos on Instagram from her baby shower held on a yacht last month. The Paraguayan model and the “I Need to Know” singer confirmed their relationship in March 2022.