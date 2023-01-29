Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira — Inside the Star-Packed Nuptials!

Getty Images

Marc Anthony married Nadia Ferreira at a star-studded ceremony in Miami on Saturday, People magazine reported. Hola! was first to report on the glamorous affair.

Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 23, exchanged I dos before a who's-who of Hollywood, including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Maluma, Romeo Santos, Marco Antonio Solis, Luis Fonsi and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Even their officiant was a famous face: Miami's Mayor Francis X. Suarez.

Also in attendance: Anthony's brother, Bigram Zayas, and his sons with ex-wife and beauty queen Dayanara Torres, Ryan and Cristian. No word on whether his other four children were on hand.

Beckham and Carlos Slim were Anthony's best men. Ferreira's maid of honor was Slim's daughter-in-law, Maria Elena Torruco.

Ferreira stunned in a Galia Lahav gown with "a long and voluminous tail," while Anthony was sharp in Dior.