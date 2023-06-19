Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson & More Stars Celebrate Juneteenth

Getty

Monday marks the second year that Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday after President Biden officially declared it so in 2021, and the stars have been celebrating!

See below how celebrities are marking the day that symbolizes the end of slavery in the United States.

“Today, as we commemorate Juneteenth, a day of liberation and resilience, let's not only reflect on the progress we've made but also focus on the economic empowerment of our community,” Oscar winner Viola Davis wrote on Instagram. “By dismantling systemic oppression and creating equitable opportunities, we can build a future where every voice is heard, every life is valued, and economic prosperity is accessible to all. Happy Juneteenth!”

Jennifer Hudson shared the memorable experience she had with her son to honor this holiday.

“Last week, I got to bring my kid and my boys to the White House for the first-ever Juneteenth Concert on the South Lawn. So special to be able to share this historic moment with them. Thank you, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the invitation. We will never forget it. Happy #Juneteenth, everyone!”

Beyoncé commemorated the holiday with her tour wardrobe. “In honor of Juneteenth,” she wrote on Instagram, “everything I wore for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR tonight was created exclusively by Black designers.”

Alongside an Instagram video of herself swimming, Kerry Washington wrote, “To all my sisters out there, on this #Juneteenth and on EVERY day, make sure you do the things that let you lean into your LIBERATION.

“Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom—a chance to pay tribute to countless advocates, activists, and changemakers and the work they did to build a more perfect Union,” wrote Michelle Obama on Twitter while also encouraging people to register to vote as a “meaningful way to honor the actions of so many who came before us.”

Tyler Perry shared a photo with “Happy Juneteenth,” imprinted on it.