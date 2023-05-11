Beyoncé Rocks 7 Jaw-Dropping Outfits in Renaissance Tour Opener

Getty Images

Beyoncé kicked off her highly anticipated Renaissance tour in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, giving fans music AND fashion!

The Grammy winner showed off seven different looks while performing some of her chart-topping hits at the Friends Arena.

A beaming Beyoncé, 41, opened the show with a figure-hugging, glitzy, black-and-silver jumpsuit, her hair in loose waves draping down her back.

Getty Images

The sizzling outfits also included a silver leotard with a cape and an eye-catching jumpsuit designed to look sheer that featured black hands across it with red nails to match her gloves.

Getty Images

The “Lemonade” singer also blew the crowd away when she emerged onstage in a colorful geometric gown with large sleeves and white sunglasses, with various triangle sections on the dress lighting up in color!

Among the thousands of adoring fans at the arena were Beyoncé’s husband JAY-Z and their 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who fans remarked is growing into the spitting image of her mother after a pic of the two at the concert was posted online.

The music superstar, who hasn’t toured solo in seven years, opened the show with her throwback hit “Dangerously in Love.”

According to Forbes, the Renaissance tour, which ends in North America, could outearn Taylor Swift’s Eras tour by $500 million. The Eras tour broke records with single-day sales of two million tickets, which led to a chaotic ticketing fiasco resulting in Swifties taking Ticketmaster to court.

Beyoncé’s 41-date tour could gross between $275 million and $2.4 billion from ticket sales alone – which exceeds the Eras tour’s $1.9-billion projection, Forbes revealed.