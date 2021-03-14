Beyoncé Makes History with 28 Grammy Wins — and Blue Ivy Takes Home Her First!

Getty Images

It was a Grammy night of historical proportions for Beyoncé!

Queen Bey is now the female artist with the most Grammy wins after winning her 28th, for Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade."

The history-making win over previous record-holder Alison Krauss, came after she nabbed Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song with Megan Thee Stallion for “Savage,” and Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl.” She is now tied with Quincy Jones, and both trail the late conductor Georg Solti, who won 31.

As she accepted the R&B award, Beyoncé said, “I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.”

She added, "I am so honored. I am so excited. As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. It's been such a difficult time."

Earlier, as she accepted her Grammy with Megan, she told her, “I have so much respect for you. I’m honored that you asked me to be a part of this song.”

As the two excited the stage, host Trevor Noah stopped them to reveal the breaking news that Bey was tied with Krauss, which left Beyoncé visibly stunned.

However, she wasn't the only one in the family who took home gold. Blue Ivy, her 9-year-old daughter, is now the second-youngest winner in Grammy history after winning for Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl."

Before the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards started, the Recording Academy announced on Twitter that the single from "The Lion King: The Gift" had won, beating out Future’s “Life Is Good,” Anderson .Paak’s “Lockdown,” Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” and Woodkid’s “Goliath.”

Blue Ivy performs on the track and is credited as a featured artist and songwriter, which means she's a Grammy winner along with her superstar mom and collaborator Wizkid.

The title of youngest Grammy winner is still held by Leah Peasall of the Peasall Sisters, who won a Grammy at just 8 years old. The group was a credited artist on the “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” soundtrack, which won Album of the Year in 2002.