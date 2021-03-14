Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Chopard Jewels and a Dolce & Gabbana Gown on Grammys Red Carpet

CBS

Megan Thee Stallion shone on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in a stunning strapless vibrant orange Dolce & Gabbana dress with a high-leg slit, completing her look with gorgeous Chopard jewels.

The Grammy winner for Best Rap Performance was blinged out in 4.02 carats of diamonds set in 18k white gold from the Happy Diamonds Collection, a necklace featuring 91.70 carats of diamonds set in 18k white gold from the Red Carpet Collection, a bracelet featuring 83.42 carats of diamonds set in 18k white Fairmined gold from the Green Carpet Collection, a bracelet featuring 33.8 carats of pear-shaped diamonds set in 18k white Fairmined gold from the Haute Joaillerie Collection and a ring featuring a 3.31-carat round, brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by 6.47 carats of diamonds set in 18k white gold from the Magical Setting Collection.

In addition to winning Best Rap Performance for "Savage" with Beyoncé, the chart topper is up for Record of the Year and Best Rap Song for the same tune, as well as Best New Artist.