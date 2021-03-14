Doja Cat Takes the Plunge at the Grammys 2021

CBS

At Sunday’s Grammys, all eyes were on rapper Doja Cat!

Doja wore a plunging gown by Roberto Cavalli, which consisted of a yellow leather motorcycle jacket unzipped past her belly button. The dress then flowed out into bright feathers.

The first-time nominee dished on her bold fashion, telling E! News, “It’s like a motorcycle jacket that’s fitted. I like something that’s out there. I have been very toned down lately. This is like something I have always wanted to do.”

“I saw this, there’s this little detail on the jacket that’s a cat claw. I feel like that is fully encompassing that is creating—this is what I want to be. The cat lady, let me be that,” Doja Cat shared.

Doja’s hair and makeup artist Ernesto Casillas also opened up about what inspired her look. He told People magazine, “When we saw the gorgeous custom Cavalli gown, we collectively all agreed that the glam would have an edge to it. We wanted an element of rock and roll, and since it's the Grammys, it's not a time to play it safe."

“Doja is a creative person and always collaborates with [Jared Henderson] her hairstylist and I on the look. Her makeup was directly inspired by the beautiful hair that Jay styled for her. I knew I wanted it to be super intense and smoky, a little bit grungy,” Casillas stressed.

Doja is nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song “Say So.” She is also up for Best New Artist.