DJ Khaled Says He Is in ‘So Much Pain’ After Surfing Accident

Ouch! DJ Khaled revealed he is in “so much pain” after suffering a bad fall while surfing in Florida over the weekend.

The rapper, 43, shared a video of the accident on Instagram on Monday, which shows him cruising in the ocean right before he’s launched in the air while attempting to stand up on his board.

The following day, he posted another video of him recounting details of the incident while enjoying a massage.

“I have the footage of me falling, flying through the sky, hitting the board on my rib. Bellyflopping in the water. I’m in so much pain,” he added.

While Khaled’s masseuse said she believed his pain was only muscle-related inflammation, Khaled insisted on getting a doctor’s opinion.

“I called a doctor. He’s gonna come later on this evening just to make sure it ain’t nothing serious,” he said. “My masseuse is saying it’s just the muscle. She feels the muscle really irritated and disturbed in that area.”

A few hours later, DJ posted an additional update of himself receiving an X-ray, saying he had trouble sleeping over the previous two days due to the pain.

“I’m hoping it’s just a bruised muscle. I just want to make sure the bone ain’t broken because I’ve been up 48 hours. I haven’t slept.”

“The pain is high-level,” he added before sharing his concerns with his doctor about his busy schedule.

“I got a lot to do. I’m in the middle of making some incredible music. I got some shoots that I’m filming this week,” Khaled said, adding that he needs to play golf “seven times a week.”

It’s unclear whether Khaled took the doctor’s orders, as he gave fans another update from the golf course the next day, sharing that he was told he had a “big, real bad bruise.”

“They said on the bone they [saw] a little line on one of the bones. They’re not sure if it’s a fracture. They’re going to double-check. So, I do need to rest it up, but I have to play golf,” he said.