Watch Flavor Flav Crash DJ Khaled’s Grammys Interview! (Exclusive)

On Sunday, DJ Khaled hit the Grammys red carpet with his wife and kids at the 2023 Grammys, just hours ahead of his big performance of “God Did.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay and Melvin Robert spoke with DJ Khaled, who shared a special moment with Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav and Chuck D when they crashed his interview!

DJ Khaled stressed, “Listen, this is 50 years of hip hop.”

Reflecting on his earlier years, Khaled said, “Remember, I told you the kid in the garage, I got all their vinyls. ‘Rebel Without a Pause,’ that car outside with that yellow cover with all of them up front? That was one of them vinyls that just inspired me to do what I’m doing.”

Showing love for Flavor Flav and Chuck D, Khaled added, “They broke down the doors for us… Public Enemy, on another level, broke it down.”