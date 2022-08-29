DJ Khaled Wants to Collab with Britney Spears

Getty Images

It was a big week for DJ Khaled, who dropped his new album “God Did” on Friday, ahead of attending the MTV VMAs on Sunday.

He opened up to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about his new music, revealing he’s open to a collab with Britney Spears.

Khaled shared, “To be able to drop an album and come touch the VMAs at the same time is a blessing… I feel the love from the whole globe.”

According to Khaled, JAY-Z called Khaled’s new work his best yet! “I played JAY-Z my album,” Khaled reported. “He said it was my best album and I was blessed for him to get on a record that I produced, called ‘God Did.’”

The star added, “It feels amazing because this is my 13th album and to name my 13th album ‘God Did’ and to make my best album on my 13th album, that’s a blessing. I am just grateful… When you love something so much… I blocked out all distortion and was just dialed in and God took over and he’s like, ‘Yo, go do God’s work.’ They didn’t believe in us, God did.”

DJ Khaled is known for his collaborations, and Rachel brought up the new collab that Elton John and Britney just dropped called “Hold Me Closer.”

Lindsay asked if Khaled would ever collab with Elton or Britney. He said, “I would collaborate with anyone that’s representing the love of the music… Collaborating is a beautiful thing. It is important that we come together and make great songs.”