‘Never Have I Ever’ Cast on Messy Love Triangles and Perfect Ending (Exclusive)

Chelsea Lauren for Shutterstock

“Never Have I Ever” is going out with a bang for its fourth and final season!

The Mindy Kaling coming-of-age dramedy is based on her own high school experience, and the hit Netflix series follows Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a first-generation Indian American teen struggling to juggle school, friendship, and love.

“Buckle up!” the cast said about the new season when “Extra” caught up with them recently.

They revealed that senior year is coming in hot with boy drama by the boatload… and so are nerves about life after graduation. And there might be a messy love triangle again this season with Devi’s exes Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet).

“You’re even getting more than that,” said Jaren on the possibility of a love triangle this season.

“I don’t know what shape it is. I never know what shape is,” added Darren.

Maitreyi says a new addition to the cast also makes the love story more complicated. “’Cause like there’s a new character in there too, so that changes the geometry.”

“It’s like an ever sort of molding clay that kind of just per episode changes shapes,” Jaren noted.

In addition to the steaminess, Devi is also headed to prom for one last high school hurrah! In real life, though, Maitreyi said her prom experience didn’t exactly go as planned.

“I was late. I showed up last, actually. Everyone was already there,” Maitreyi said. “It was very underwhelming. I would much rather hang out with friends than a prom again.”

From a prom crisis to boy trouble, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young — who play Fabiola and Eleanor respectively — are here for all of it.

“There’s just all the drama, all the tea, everything that’s happening that you don’t wanna have happen, but it does,” Lee told “Extra.”

Ramona and Lee shared that they are both happy with the way the series ended — and believe fans will be as well.

“The show ended the most perfect way I could ever imagine, in my opinion,” Ramona said.

Lee agreed, adding, “I feel like people are gonna be very satisfied where everyone ends up.”