Why Mindy Kaling Says It’s Daunting Being Called a Role Model (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Mindy Kaling was honored with the Norman Lear Award at the 2023 Producers Guild Awards.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Mindy, who reflected on the incredible achievement and confessed that it’s “daunting” to be called an inspiration to young women in entertainment.

She noted, “To be associated with anything that bears Norman Lear’s name is such an honor, as a comedy writer especially. He created those iconic characters in television comedy… I wrote for Michael Scott for eight years on ‘The Office.’ All we’re trying to do is chase the thing that Norman Lear created, so I’m incredibly honored.”

As for being an inspiration to young girls everywhere, Mindy admitted, “It’s daunting. I don’t want to let people down. It’s important for me to represent, especially for women of color. People took chances on me a long time ago and I want to be able to do that for other people and not mess it up. I want to give a platform to other people.”

Terri spoke with Channing Dungey, chairwoman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television, who also raved about Mindy.

Channing said she was happy to be there, noting, “It’s such a special night for Mindy, and I’m thrilled to be here to support her.”

Of Mindy’s honor, Channing said, “It’s a huge recognition of everything she’s done. Between her writing, her acting, her producing, she always accomplishes everything she puts her mind to. It’s so wonderful to have her get this recognition tonight.”

Dungey also shared her thoughts on Tom Cruise, who some say is the man who saved cinema. Referencing his blockbuster hit “Top Gun: Maverick,” she said, “We have him to thank for what happened this summer. It was great — everyone was back at the multiplexes. As for somebody who believes in the moviegoing experience, theatrically, it was great to have a movie like that that got everybody inspired to go back.”