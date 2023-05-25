Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Khloé Kardashian has officially revealed her baby son’s name!

The reality star and ex Tristan Thompson welcomed the little guy in August, but never revealed his name. The stars also share daughter True, 5.

After months of speculation, and reports his name was Tatum, Khloé finally announced the news on the Season 3 premiere of “The Kardashians.”

During the episode, a producer asks if she has named her son, and Khloé replies, “His name is Tatum. So, Tatum and True."

She insists, "Naming a human is really hard.”

As for who Tatum resembles the most, it isn’t his mom or dad… it turns out Khloé and sister Kim think the baby looks like their brother Rob Kardashian!

Khloé also talked on the episode about welcoming Tatum via surrogacy, calling the process a mindf**k.

She explained, "I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy," adding that she "didn’t digest what was happening. And so I think when I went to the hospital, I really think that was the first time that (it) really registered."

"And it has nothing to do with the baby," she said. "It’s just you're like, 'Okay, we’re having a baby, and this is my son, and I’m taking him home with me.'

"I definitely was in a state of shock, I think from my entire experience in general," she added. "I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby and I take the baby, and then I go to another room. And you’re sort of separated. I felt it’s such a transactional experience because it’s not about him."

Khloé went on, "I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it. But it doesn’t mean it’s bad — it's still great. It's just very different."

Last month, Kardashian gushed over her baby boy during a visit to “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and she dropped a hint about his name.

Kardashian shared "He's 8 months old and he is a little chunk," adding, "I wouldn't have it any other way."

She also confirmed his name “will start with a T,” just like dad Tristan Thompson and sister True Thompson.

Why hadn’t she announced her son’s name by then? Khloé, who welcomed the baby via surrogate, said, "I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. At first, he didn't have a name. Then, he's been named but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn't know it was going to be this far out."

She joked, "So now, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed."