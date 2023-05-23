Arnold Schwarzenegger on Biggest Regrets: ‘I’m Not Perfect’ (Exclusive)

Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger is at the center of two new Netflix projects!

The 75-year-old is starring in his first TV series, “Fubar,” and letting his real life play out on-screen in the docuseries “Arnold.”

Monday night, “Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with the star at the “Fubar” premiere, where he talked about the action-comedy series and his biggest real-life regrets.

“Fubar” is about a father and daughter who have lied to each other for years, neither knowing the other is a CIA operative!

Melvin asked, “Was it nice for you to show off your comedy chops in this?”

He said, “Well, I had very funny people around me, so it was easy to be funny… When we came out with ‘True Lies’... it was this really good balance between action and comedy, and I think it did the same on ‘Fubar.’ The writing team was really good. It’s never something you do yourself. I’m a product of a lot of help… Really great team.”

As for his three-part documentary, it will touch on his bodybuilding days, his Hollywood success, his stint as governor of California, and the end of his marriage to Maria Shriver.

Melvin asked, “Was it hard for you to open up and be so vulnerable in the way that you were?”

Schwarzenegger said, “Yeah, because we always like to brag about all the great things we accomplish. When someone does a documentary and covers your whole life, then you also have to talk about your failures. That's tough to do, of course. I think they did a great job… Have a really good balance there… Really thoughtful.”

Robert followed up with, “Is there anything that when you look back is your biggest regret?”

Arnold said, “I'm not perfect. I've done a lot of great things, and I've also screwed up.”