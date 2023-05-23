Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Talks Upcoming Films & Dad’s Acting Advice (Exclusive)

Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger had the support of his family, including son Joseph Baena, at the premiere of “Fubar” in L.A. Monday night.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Baena, who shared, “It’s exciting to be here, great supporting the family, great supporting my dad. I am just so proud of him and all the hard work that he put into everything… It means a lot.”

Joseph is getting ready to make his own acting debut in the upcoming film "Gunner," in which he stars alongside Luke Hemsworth and Morgan Freeman.

Baena said, “Especially with acting, he is really supportive and always pushing me to work really hard and make it my own and do it on my own.”

Does his dad offer acting advice? Joseph said, “His main piece of advice is: always do the reps. It sounds just like the gym, but it really makes sense because it's all about practice, practice, practice. The more that you practice, the more that you prepare for these roles the better you will be. I have taken that to heart and I have taken that in every role that I have been doing. Got a few films coming out soon.”

Melvin said, “You mentioned hitting the reps… You two hit those reps together at the gym.”

Joseph replied, “He's the best training partner… even though… I am starting to catch up with the weights.”