Arnold Schwarzenegger Dishes on Chess Games with Chris Pratt (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in action at 75 in his first-ever TV series, “Fubar,” starring alongside “Top Gun: Maverick’s” Monica Barbaro.

They dished with “Extra’s” Billy Bush on playing father-daughter spies, and Monica showed off her Arnold impression! Arnold also talked playing chess with son-in-law Chris Pratt.

Arnold is a Hollywood legend, while Monica is having her own moment as a newcomer.

Billy asked what the biggest difference is between her “Top Gun” Maverick” co-star Tom Cruise and “Fubar” co-star Arnold.

Schwarzenegger joked, “Besides age?” He insisted, “Tom is still a young kid. He’s only 60.”

Monica added, “Yeah, and he seems like 30. He’s got all the energy into the world.”

In “Fubar,” Arnold and Monica play spies forced to team up to save the world while working out their own family issues.

Billy had a little fun with the two, asking Monica to do her best Arnold impression.

She told Bush, “I think you'll see in the third episode, it’s a pretty bad one. I tried to mesh some version of the impersonation we all know and love.”

Schwarzenegger told her she had to “get down” with her voice, as he delivered his famous line, “Get to the chopper!” and she repeated it.

Billy also shared that he texted Pratt, who is married to Arnold’s daughter Katherine, and asked the Marvel star to tell him something about Arnold.

Chris revealed that he had taken his father-in-law to a draw in chess but had never beated him. This led Billy to ask Arnold, “Are you a chess wizard?”

Schwarzenegger insisted, “No, no. In all fairness, I am a mediocre chess player… It is just that Chris Pratt has just begun playing chess, but he’s very, very focused. He’s very, very smart and he’s a quick, quick learner. I think he’s extraordinary.”

Monica revealed, “Arnold is such a committed chess player that on his birthday, the cast, we all went into his trailer with desserts and cigars in our mouths and singing him ‘Happy Birthday,’ and he looked up and looked back down at his chess game and wouldn’t come out until he was done.”

Schwarzenegger explained, “I was in the middle of a game, almost losing the game, so I had to stay focused. I had to visualize myself as the winner. I said, ‘Please, can you leave right now? I’m about to lose!’”